  • Bernard Baruch
    "Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton was the one who asked why."
  • Marcus Aurelius
    "Anger cannot be dishonest."
  • Maya Angelou
    "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded."
  • Lucius Annaeus Seneca
    "Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness."

DEM Getting Short Notice of Vaccine Supply

January 14th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Jared Moskowitz, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Thursday his second biggest problem, behind basic supply of vaccine, is that he only gets a six day notice on the number of new doses being sent to the state, creating problems in the distribution system.

“Well we’re building infrastructure, we’re expanding, we’re trying to bring more locations online and then we can’t feed them or locations that are open, close because we can’t re-feed them. So it is a gigantic issue,” said Moskowitz.

On Wednesday the state’s Surgeon General reported the federal government is supplying between 200,000 and 250,000 doses a week.

If that rate doesn’t increase, the state could be looking at more than a year before it’s able to vaccinate the general population.

