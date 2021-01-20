Threats of a large protest on Inauguration Day and violent counter demonstrators failed to materialize at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Just a few came to have their voices heard peacefully.

The show of force was continual.

Troopers were stationed under the Capitol, police drones were in the air, the National Guard was on the Capitol’s roof and spotters were on nearby buildings.

Police and reporters outnumbered demonstrators.

Len Murray drove in from Ft. Lauderdale, motivated by the riot at the US Capitol two weeks ago.

“We’ve got to heal the nation. We’ve got except the election. It’s been tried in the courts,” said Murray, who described himself as an independent.

“If violence breaks out, I’m going home,” said Robert Allen, another protestor who drove from Brandon to the Capitol.

Unlike our nation’s Capitol, police in Tallahassee proved it was better to be over prepared.

Trump supporters Earl and Susie Austin made the drive from Jacksonville.

“And we’re just trying to make a little bit of protest over the way the elections were ran, how poorly it was done,” said Earl.

Also from Jacksonville, retired navy vet Jamie Fucito.

“Just wanted to see how many patriots would show up,” said Fucito.

We asked if he was disappointed by the low turnout.

“Yeah I am,” said Fucito.

Two women from St. Augustine wouldn’t talk with us until we coaxed this response.

”We don’t trust the media,” said one of the women.

The were also two women who came dressed as angels.

They sang Amazing Grace, promoting peace not politics on their agenda.

“God told us to come today,” said one of the women, who called herself only ‘Angel Paula’.

A man arrested last week for attempting to incite violence counter protests at the Capitol has his first appearance Thursday in Federal Court when his request to be released on bond will be heard.