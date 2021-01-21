61-year-old Mark Wayne Clark of Tallahassee was arrested for making a false report of a bomb at the State Capitol.

The call came from a bar several miles to the east of the building just before 3 AM.

The threat was overheard by one of the bar’s employees and police were called.

The arrest was made at the bar.

Employees at the Capitol were kept out of the building until 9 AM Thursday morning while police used explosive sniffing K-9’s to determine the threat was a hoax.