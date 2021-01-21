Welcome to

Arrest Made in Connection to False Bomb Threat at Capitol

January 21st, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

61-year-old Mark Wayne Clark of Tallahassee was arrested for making a false report of a bomb at the State Capitol.

The call came from a bar several miles to the east of the building just before 3 AM.

The threat was overheard by one of the bar’s employees and police were called.

The arrest was made at the bar.

Employees at the Capitol were kept out of the building until 9 AM Thursday morning while police used explosive sniffing K-9’s to determine the threat was a hoax.

