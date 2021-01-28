Florida’s Director of Emergency Management doubled down on the need for more vaccine doses while speaking with State Senators Thursday.

Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz said if Florida had the supply, it has the capacity to administer as many as 250,000 doses a day.

“We would be done with seniors in three weeks,” said Moskowitz.

Even with an extra 40,000 doses this week, the state is nowhere near the necessary allotment to achieve that goal.

“It’s definitely better, but it’s not enough,” said Moskowitz.

The Director also took shots at comments made by the White House Press Secretary, who said Florida had only used half of its vaccine.

“In that 55 percent, which is what we’re at by the way, I have almost a million second doses that I can’t touch until you hit that schedule,” said Moskowitz.

Supply continues to be the number one issue facing vaccine rollout.

“They know it’s a supply issue. Every state knows it’s a supply issue. You know it’s a supply issue,” said Moskowitz.

The Director acknowledged issues like long lines and canceled appointments in Florida, but a new statewide pre-registration system launching in the coming days seeks to create a smoother process.

That’s welcome news to Senate Pandemic Committee Chair Danny Burgess.

“That system is going to be immensely helpful, but I think he made it very clear that the real issue is supply. That you plan for a certain promise and then if that’s not delivered you have to adjust that plan and you have to be willing to be flexible,” said Senator Burgess.

And still today the state is only getting a six day heads up on weekly vaccine allotment, though the Director said the federal government is hoping to increase that to three weeks.

The Director did highlight that the state achieved its goal of offering vaccinations to all nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

He also noted an issue that has been creeping up, saying high rates of health care workers and long term care facility workers have declined to take the vaccine.