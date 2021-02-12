Welcome to

February 12th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the panhandle have new hope Friday with the completion of a newly rebuilt therapy house at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The AshBritt Foundation & Lauren’s Kids Trauma Therapy House was destroyed during Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Therapists and the survivors they serve were displaced, but continued their work by meeting in public parks and parking lots.

Executive Director of the Center Lori Allen said the ribbon cutting ceremony marks a return to some sense of normalcy.

“Children and adults who have experienced trauma from victimization, they deserve the best of the best of the best. There shouldn’t be any lights out, there shouldn’t be carpet that’s mismatched here and there. They are so worthy. They are worthy of the very best and they’re getting the very best now,” said Allen.

Advocates told us often families don’t know about the free services provided a children advocacy centers until they are faced with a situation where they have to know.

To locate an advocacy center near you, visit the Florida Network of Children’s Advocacy Center’s website at FNCAC.org.

