Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Buddha
    "Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."
  • Arthur C. Clarke
    "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible."
  • Brigham Young
    "Love the giver more than the gift."
  • Lord Byron
    "Friendship is Love without his wings!"

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Florida Governor and House Speaker Look to Protect Online Privacy

February 15th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

The Governor and House Speaker unveiled legislation today aimed at cracking down on big tech companies use of user data.

The legislation would require companies to explicitly tell users what data they plan to use and what they will use it for.

It would also require Florida residents be offered the option of opting-out of data sharing practices without facing consequences or being prohibited from using platforms.

Governor Ron DeSantis said if the bill becomes law, it will impact every Floridian who uses technology.

“So the heads they win, tails Floridians lose relationship with big tech needs to end. We’re going to shift the balance of power back to consumers and away from big tech because Floridians are no longer going to be dictated to by those big tech companies,” said DeSantis.

The bill is the second piece of legislation in an effort to crack down on big tech.

Like the deplatforming bill announced earlier this year, the Attorney General and users would be allowed to sue big tech companies that fail to comply with the proposed privacy requirements.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com