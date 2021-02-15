Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Buddha
    "Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."
  • Arthur C. Clarke
    "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible."
  • Brigham Young
    "Love the giver more than the gift."
  • Lord Byron
    "Friendship is Love without his wings!"

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Liquor to Go Could Stick Around After COVID

February 15th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Floridians have enjoyed the ability to order for delivery or take alcohol to go from restraints for nearly a year, thanks to executive action by the Governor signed in an effort to help restaurants navigate the pandemic.

Now legislation filed in the State Capitol would make the change permanent.

Carol Dover with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association said the extra sales kept many restaurants afloat in 2020 and the legislation would be another tool in the toolbox for businesses as they look to recover.

“Our industry has now gone almost a year with allowing to have alcohol to go. It’s worked. It’s helped people stay alive. It has helped people have a job. Don’t take it away. No sense in going backwards,” said Dover.

The bill would also allow restaurants to send customers home with opened bottles of wine if they don’t finish the whole thing while dining in.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com