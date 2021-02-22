A 2013 lawsuit filed by the State of Florida against Georgia in what has become know as the “water wars” got its day in court before the US Supreme Court Monday.

Georgia accused the state of doing a poor job regulating oyster harvesting in the state, but Florida countered that Georgia’s water use has been unreasonable and unrestrained.

Apalachicola River Keeper Georgia Ackerman said the future of Apalachicola Bay and every bay is at stake.

“Ultimately how we share the water in the Apalachicola, Chatahoochie, flint system is really important, so it has ramifications for all states, frankly. The Apalachicola river and bay has suffered due to decreased flow from upstream reservoirs and the oysters are a poster child for healthy estuaries. If you oyster population aren’t doing well, it’s typically indicative of challenges across all species,” said Ackerman.

The state has closed oyster harvesting in Apalachicola through 2025.

The bay once accounted for 90 percent of the oysters served in Florida and ten percent of the nation’s supply.