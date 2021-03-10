Welcome to

March 10th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

The clemency board voted to forgive all outstanding COVID-related fines imposed on businesses and Floridians throughout the pandemic Wednesday morning.

Little description of the scope of the move was offered, but the Governor did explain why he felt the hard handed penalties for violating government-mandated public health measures should be revoked.

“Many of these restrictions I think have shown to be ineffective and I think they’ve unfairly penalized people,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Only one member of the clemency board, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried voted no.

She is the lone statewide elected Democrat.

