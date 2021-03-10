The Combating Public Disorder Act, known as HB 1 because it is a top priority of legislative leaders, cleared its final committee Wednesday afternoon.

The move will clear the way for a vote by the full House, but the legislation continues to spur controversy.

Before the final meeting, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell spoke at a small rally against the bill outside the Capitol.

“We don’t need this bill that will have a chilling effect on protestors. We don’t need this bill that will trample on our first amendment rights. We don’t need this overreach by our state government that tries to tell our cities what they can and can’t do with the tax dollars that the residents of those cities elected them to be a steward over. We don’t need this bill that will divide us, and it does nothing to make us safer,” said Driskell.

The legislation is facing a headwind in the state Senate, where it is yet to be scheduled for its first of three committee meetings.

One of those Committees is chaired by a Democrat.