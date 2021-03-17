State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried previewed legislation creating a greenhouse gas registry Wednesday.

It would require agricultural interests to report regularly on what they have done to decrease their carbon footprint.

Options include sequestering carbon in the soil, reducing methane emissions and producing renewable energy.

By reducing the footprint, Fried said farmers could be eligible for millions in Federal grants.

“Climate change impacts everybody. Impacts everybody differently, but it has an impact on every single element of our state. And so it is real. It is here. It is not a partisan issue. This can provide farmers with much needed financial help while saving our environment for generations to come,” said Fried.

The legislation, filed by Democrats in the House and Senate, has yet to get a hearing in either chamber from the GOP-led Legislature.