US Supreme Court Sides Against Florida in ‘Water Wars’ Case

April 1st, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

The US Supreme Court has ruled against Florida in a decade-long lawsuit against Georgia over the water that flows through Atlanta and eventually makes up the Apalachicola River.

The state had contended that Georgia was using more than its fair share of water, which reduced fresh flow into the Gulf, harming oysters and estuaries where game fish breed.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the ruling disappointing.

“We have significant damage that is happening to our oysters and to our Gulf. And not allowing Georgia to take responsibility is a big disappointment for our state and we need to do everything we can to protect our waters,” said Fried.

More than 200 oystermen used to farm Apalachicola Bay, but since the water flow was reduced, the number has fallen to fewer than 20.

The bay is now closed through the end of 2025 to help it rejuvenate.

