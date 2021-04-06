Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations."
  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."
  • Andy Warhol
    "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself."
  • Amelia Earhart
    "The most effective way to do it, is to do it."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

27 Arrested in Panhandle Drug Bust

April 6th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

A multi-agency task for began investigating a North Florida drug ring last June.

12,000 working hours later, the Department of Law enforcement along with local offices, announced the arrest of 27 people, most from rural Gadsden County Tuesday.

FDLE Commissioner Rick Sweringen said violence followed the group’s activities.

“Between them they have 73 prior drug arrests. Some of them have been previously indicted in Federal drug cases. They have 67 violent crime arrests and between them, they have 175 previous felonies,” said Swearingen.

“This was a unique one. We talked about it. From heroin, to cocaine, crack, meth, to fentanyl. Enough fentanyl to kill almost 30,000 people,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

FDLE says at least one murder is linked to the group, but police believe there are at least two others related to the ring’s activity.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com