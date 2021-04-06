A multi-agency task for began investigating a North Florida drug ring last June.

12,000 working hours later, the Department of Law enforcement along with local offices, announced the arrest of 27 people, most from rural Gadsden County Tuesday.

FDLE Commissioner Rick Sweringen said violence followed the group’s activities.

“Between them they have 73 prior drug arrests. Some of them have been previously indicted in Federal drug cases. They have 67 violent crime arrests and between them, they have 175 previous felonies,” said Swearingen.

“This was a unique one. We talked about it. From heroin, to cocaine, crack, meth, to fentanyl. Enough fentanyl to kill almost 30,000 people,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

FDLE says at least one murder is linked to the group, but police believe there are at least two others related to the ring’s activity.