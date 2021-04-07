Welcome to

April 7th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Surrounded by his former coaches and players, legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden became the first recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom Wednesday.

Bowden first came to Florida State in 1976 and went on to be the winningest coach in college history.

“I appreciate thank you and I appreciate you giving me this honor. I will cherish it for the rest of my life, which I don’t know how long it’s going to be. Once you get 90, boy, you don’t think about the future too much. You worry about that same day,” said Bowden.

Bowden continues to live in Tallahassee, which was not the plan when he retired, but he said he and wife Anne came to love the city.

