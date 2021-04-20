Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Franklin
    "A penny saved is a penny earned."
  • Oscar Wilde
    "Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes."
  • Robert H. Goddard
    "It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow."
  • Janine di Giovanni
    "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Divorce Bill Dead this Year

April 20th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

State House members spent more than an hour Tuesday asking questions about alimony reform before giving the legislation tentative approval, but it was all for naught.

During divorces, kids are often become weapons with parents bargaining for more or less time in exchange for a more or less alimony.

The alimony reform legislation would have set a presumption that parents will share kids equally.

“There is a parent who is an active addict. This would presume that fifty-fifty is in the best interests of the child?” Said Representative Emily Slosberg.

“So, Absolutely not,” said House sponsor Representative Alex Rodrigues in response.

The time sharing gave rise to dozens of questions on the House Floor.

“And like in any other court case, you prove that and the judge will determine is that parent is able to care for their child or not,” said Rodrigues.

Current law outlines 17 factors judges must consider in custody awards, everything from whether there has been abuse, neglect or drug use.

“The judge will still have to abide by those seventeen to twenty factors,” said Rodrigues.

The 50/50 time sharing is not in the Senate version of the bill.

It is also what caused the reform to be vetoed the first time it passed in 2013.

The bill also caps the length of alimony to half the length of a marriage, but a last minute amendment by the sponsor increases the length for marriages lasting longer than 20 years.

“The judge may order alimony for up to seventy-five percent of the marriage rather than the fifty in the underlying bill,” said Rodrigues.

And late Tuesday afternoon, it became clear the bill could not survive the Senate Rules Committee.

Sponsor Joe Gruters pulled it for the rest of this year, saying it will be back next year.

Unclear is whether the House will spend hours debating and passing alimony reform Wednesday on the hope the legislation can be revived in the Senate.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com