Legislation that would have banned transgender women from competing on women’s only sports teams was temporarily postponed in its final committee stop Tuesday morning, possibly sealing its fate for this year.

Bill Sponsor and Senate Appropriations Chair Kelli Stargel issued a statement saying her primary focus right now is passing a balanced budget, adding she doesn’t know that the Senate will have time to revisit the trans-athlete bill.

Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer said it’s his understanding the decision is not about time running out, rather Republicans hearing the concerns of the trans-community.

“To play sports is just something that they’ve done probably for most of their lives and they just wanted to continue to do so. And so I think it was very, very unfair the way we were going to handle it and potentially take that away from them. And so I think people have heard that and we very much hope that that bill is dead for session,” said Farmer.

Despite the words of the bill sponsor and optimism from Democrats, Senate Rules Chair Kathleen Passidomo said the bill would be brought up in a future meeting.

Until lawmakers Sine Die nothing is officially dead.