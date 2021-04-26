Welcome to

Florida Legislature Honors the Tampa Bay Lightning

April 26th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Florida Senators were joined on the chamber floor by Tampa Bay Lightning leadership and the Stanley Cup Monday.

Lawmakers honored the team for its victory over the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup finals last year.

Tampa State Senator Janet Cruz recognized the team’s sacrifices throughout the pandemic and their contribution to the people of Tampa Bay.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning brought unparalleled joy and an outlet honestly to the people of Tampa Bay during what some of us saw as the peak of the pandemic,” said Cruz.

This is the second trophy to pass through the State Capitol this year.

Earlier in the session lawmakers also hosted the Lombardi Trophy and paid homage to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

