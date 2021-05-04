Former Governor Charlie is making his sixth run for statewide office and an hour before he officially announced, Ron DeSantis, the current Governor, was already lobbing criticisms and telling Crist and other Democrats to bring it on.

Charlie Crist is just three for six in winning statewide races.

Four of them as a Republican, one as an independent and once again for Governor in 2014 as a Democrat.

That prompted this response from the Governor.

“But now I see he’s voting with Nancy Pelosi one hundred percent of the time. He could probably give it a run for the Green Party and San Francisco liberal Green Party, so who knows what’s gonna happen with that,” said DeSantis.

Minutes later, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was asked about making the race herself.

“We have seen from this Governor in the last two and a half years that he must be a one term Governor. And as the only statewide elected Democrat, it makes absolute sense for me to be running for Governor. But today is not the day for me to make that announcement,” said Fried.

And then she cast doubt on Crist as the right candidate.

“His seat is one that probably only Charlie Crist can hold on to. So really, I would liked to have encouraged him to remain in Congress,” said Fried.

Fried also laid out criticism of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Crist did the same in his announcement video.

“He doesn’t believe in a woman right to choose. He doesn’t listen. He doesn’t care,” said Crist in the ad.

And to that, the Governor basically said: Bring it on.

“I implore them, from my political interests, run on closing schools. Run on locking people down. Run on closing businesses and ruining. I would love to have that debate,” said DeSantis.

Just over five million people voted when Crist won the Governor’s race in 2006.

Last year, more than 11 million ballots were counted.

Orlando Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who was briefly considered for the Vice Presidency under Joe Biden is also considered a strong contender to get into the Governor’s race.