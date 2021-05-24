Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

TaxWatch Recommends $175 million in Budget Vetos

May 24th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida TaxWatch found 116 projects in the state budget totaling more than $157 million that is argues did not follow the standard budgeting process.

TaxWatch is calling on the Governor to also take a hard look at more than 300 other member projects on what is called a ‘sprinkle list’ that got added at the last minute.

Those projects total more than $350 million.

“Unless there is a process that allows you to complete and say here is a proper role for the state to play in restoring county court houses, or restoring important cultural and arts facilities, or water projects, or roads. Unless there is coordinated, thoughtful, competitive process, it’s really willy nilly. It’s not vetted. It’s not really well thought out,” said TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro.

The $175 million being recommended for vetoes is relatively small, in a year which the state budget increased by $9 billion.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com