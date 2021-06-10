Florida’s Capital City was the first stop on a nationwide tour by the Vice President’s husband.

The goal is to increase the national vaccination rate to 70 percent by the fourth of July.

The Second Gentleman’s motorcade arrived at a state health department office in a predominately African American neighborhood.

Statewide just 20 of the Black population has gotten a shot.

“Going to the sporting events and the weddings and all the things people want to do this summer and get back to school in the fall and going back to movie theaters. They are not going to be able to do that unless we hit those numbers, 70 percent plus,” said Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States.

In the audience, 16-year-old Maya Waymon, who volunteered for a shot.

“The concerns of my generation is the side effects and just not being sure how it’s going to effect us as young individuals,” said Waymon.

Vaccine hesitancy is far more common among African Americans than other populations.

“The vaccinations are working, they are safe, they are free,” said Emhoff.

And if getting back to normal and staying safe aren’t reason enough to get a shot:

“There are incentives. There’s free beer,” said Emhoff.

Right now, Florida’s vaccination rate stands at 53 percent for those 12 and older.

Afterwards there was a quick tour of a mobile vaccine unit and questions.

Emhoff was asked if free beer was really enough to incentivize those hesitant to get the vaccine.

“It can’t hurt. It can’t hurt. Vaccines.gov and incentives,” said Emhoff.

We asked how many more stops on the tour between there would be between now and July 4th.

We were told the details were still being worked out.

Then we asked where is the next stop.

We were told that’s still to be determined.

So far a total of 10.1 million Floridians have had at least one shot.

More than 3.7 million more shots are needed to reach the President’s goal of 70 percent.