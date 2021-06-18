Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Joseph Addison
    "Cheerfulness is the best promoter of health and is as friendly to the mind as to the body."
  • Plato
    "Man - a being in search of meaning."
  • Gordon Brown
    "I'm a father; that's what matters most. Nothing matters more."
  • Aristotle Onassis
    "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Unemployment Rises Slightly in May, But State Economists Say it’s a Positive Sign

June 18th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Florida’s unemployment rate rose slightly in May to 4.9 percent, up a tenth of a percent from April.

The total labor force now sits at 10.3 million with a total of 503,000 Floridians counted as unemployed, an increase of 15,000 over April.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity economist Adrienne Johnston said the unemployment rate will likely continue to increase in the near future as more Floridians return to the labor force and begin searching for work.

“We are certainly seeing strong growth and it continues to get stronger every month. So I think that that’s a positive sign and there’s nothing that’s pointing to that slowing any time soon,” said Johnston.

The state added 35,800 private sector jobs in May, with largest gains seen in the information and leisure and hospitality sectors.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com