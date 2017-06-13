Three Day Seminar for Florida’s Rural Law Enforcement Focuses on Terrorism

Law Enforcement leaders from all over Florida are at the State Law Enforcement Academy outside the State Capitol Tuesday, for a three day conference on terrorism.

The massacre at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, the shootings at the Ft. Lauderdale airport and the assault on police officers in Baton Rouge Louisiana all have created an urgency to train law enforcement officers in preventing and responding to acts of terror.

“Know your enemy as you know yourself. We are fighting radical Islamic extremism. You can’t win that if you’re afraid to say it,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

More than 350 Law Enforcement leaders are all gathered at the Florida Public Safety to hone their skills.

The conference’s focus is on rural counties.

Scarce resources can make it harder for smaller departments to effectively identify and respond to terror threats.

“But they’re still facing those same challenges. So it’s important for them to come together, collaborate, share resources across county lines,” said Executive Director of the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Steve Casey.

Participants are hearing from law enforcement agencies that have dealt with attacks like the Baton Rouge Police Department, where a lone gunman shot 6 police officers last year, killing 3.

“We have some things we did right, we have some things we did wrong and if we can help another agency not go through what we went through then it would be tremendously helpful,” said Baton Rouge Police Department Chief, Carl Dabadie, Jr.

The conference is also focusing on increasing public participation in law enforcement. Reminding officials to let the public know If you see something, say something.

“And I take it one step further. Do something. Pick up the Phone, make a call,” said Casey.

The downside for this training: Participants were told there’s likely no end to terrorism in their lifetimes.

The conference goes until Thursday .

The governor and Attorney General will be attending parts of the conference.