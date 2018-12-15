Welcome to

Williams Guilty on all 3 Counts

December 15th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

 

 

Denise Williams was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, first degree murder, and being an accessory after the fact. Prosecutors proved to a 12 member jury that she was an equal participant with her husbands best friend, Brian Winchester, in the death of her 31 year old husband Mike Williams, on December 16, 2000.

Mike Williams

The death was originally investigated as an accident, but it was Mike Williams mother who pushed investigators to launch two separate investigations that eventually made police suspicious of the pair. It wasn’t until Brian Winchester kidnapped Denise in 2016 after their relationship crumbled, that the plot unraveled. She went to police. He spilled his guts.

The jury took just less than 8 hours to render their verdict.

Brian and Denise

