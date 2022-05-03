If the US Supreme court sticks to the leaked decision, lawsuits will follow and one argument against any change in Florida will be Article 1, Section 23, Florida’s Privacy Amendment overwhelming adopted by voters in 1980. The amendment was authored by two unlikely allies, Miami State Senator Jack Gordon, the most liberal member of the Senate at the time, and the moist conservative of the time, Senator Dempsey Barron of Panama City. Voters approved the amendment with just over 60 percent. At the time, little was said about the abortion issue, but it was front and center for the sponsors, especially Gordon. I interviews Senator Gordon in Washington DC in 2002, just a short time before he died in an untimely walking accident. Here is the portion of the interview regarding Article 1, S 23.