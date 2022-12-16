Florida Sunrise in New Smyrna Beach 12-15-2022December 16th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda
As much of the nation saw snow, rain and frigid conditions on Thursday, Florida was Florida!
Video by Mike Vasilinda
Posted in State News | No Comments »
