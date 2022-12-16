Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Pauline Phillips
    "The less you talk, the more you're listened to."
  • Pearl S. Buck
    "One faces the future with one's past."
  • Joseph Brodsky
    "Cherish your human connections: your relationships with friends and family."
  • Charles Dickens
    "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."

Florida Sunrise in New Smyrna Beach 12-15-2022

December 16th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

As much of the nation saw snow, rain and frigid conditions on Thursday, Florida was Florida!

Video by Mike Vasilinda

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com