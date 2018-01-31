Lawmakers Unveil New Plan to Consolidate Crime Data in the State

Florida lawmakers have unveiled new legislation aimed at better collecting crime statistics throughout the state.

Currently lawmakers say information is hard to consolidate from agency to agency and even country to county. The new legislation would require law enforcement agencies, clerks of court, state attorneys, public defenders, county jail operators, and the Department of Corrections to issue weekly statistics to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE will be required to organize the data and make it available to the public.

Representative Chris Sprowls says the data will help lawmakers draft better informed criminal justice policies.

“Right now we have very very little information. Even basic things like recidivism,” said Sprowls. “What we have in the way of data is woefully insufficient and in order to have a full picture of what the criminal justice system looks like and how we can improve it we need as much information as possible and right now we don’t have it.”

If passed the Legislation would cost the state $1.75 million dollars to implement.