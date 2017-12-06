Daily Scripts

Prison funding

Edius 1

County jails could soon see inmates serving more time behind bars. Right now, anyone sentenced to more than a year goes to state prison, but as Mike Vasilinda tells us, A Committee in the state Capitol today voted to extend the time to two years.

Despite a massive effort to hire more correction officers, state prisons remain chronically understaffed. State Senators put Corrections Secretary on the hot seat Thursday.

Sot: Julie Jones

Corrections Secretary

“We’re two thousand down from 16 thousand.”

Now, lawmakers are floating the idea of shifting non violent short timers to local jails. State Senator Rob Bradley wants to double the time people can spent in county jails..from one year to two.



Sot: Sen. Rob Bradley

R-Fleming Island

“We need to lower the number of prisoners that the Department of Corrections handles.”

Local jails would be paid, but that has been a problem in other states where sheriffs turned incarnation into a cash cows.

Sot: Scott McCoy

Southern Poverty Law Center

“Similar policies have contributed to massive jail expansion.”

Q:” Is there more incentive to incarcerate more people by building more jails?

“Well, there is, because there is a profit motive.”

Mike Vasilinda

“One fear being raised is that judges will sentence people to longer terms just to get them out of the local jail and into state prison.”

Sot: Sen. Rob Bradley

Sponsor

“That is a unconstitutional system that is devoid of justice.”

Public Defenders like the concept of keeping people closer to home, but have stopped short of endorsing the idea until more details are worked out.

Sot: Nancy Daniels

FL Public Defenders Association

If there was a jail with a really good work release program, where people could keep their jobs is they have to do a state DOC sentence, there could be some major advantages.”

Sheriffs say they have about 500 empty beds on any given day.

Capitol News Service Feed Thursday, December 7, 2017 Fantasy Sports Edius 1 Anchor Lead Nationwide Fantasy Sports are a 150 billion dollar a year industry, but in Florida their legality is murky. A new bill, approved 8 to 1 this morning, would officially legalize the games, but as Jake Stofan tells us, the Seminole Tribe is warning lawmakers to make their decision with caution. Supers: 0:29-0:36 Senator Dana Young (R) Tampa 0:36-0:43 Jake Stofan 0:58-1:06 Senator Dana Young (R) Tampa 1:11-1:15 Senator Jeff Brandes (R) St. Petersberg 1:20-1:23 Senator Randolph Bracy (D) Ocoee Runs: 1:30 Anchor tag The bill doesn’t allow for betting on high school and college sports. Fantasy Sports Preliminary Package Script Florida has been trying to clear up the legal limbo surrounding Fantasy Sports games since 2015. Despite the game’s questionable legal status roughly 3 of every twenty people in the state actively play and the companies regularly advertise to the public. Legislation approved by a Senate committee would officially give the green light to the games. Senate Sponsor Dana Young says this year the stand alone proposal has a shot. SOT Senator Dana Young (R) Tampa “It routinely has been bundled up into larger gaming packages, which has led to its demise.” Stand up “And while there are three million Floridians enjoying these games on a regular basis. 9 states have explicitly banned them.” The Seminole Tribe of Florida sent this letter to Legislative leaders, saying the legalization of the games would be an expansion of gambling and violate the tribes exclusivity compact with the state. Young says the games are based on skill and don’t violate the pact. SOT Senator Dana Young (R) Tampa “It’s matching my ability to look at statistics and the abilities of specific players and put together a strong team.” Senator Jeff Brandes says he trusts Young will be able to work out the kinks in the legislation. SOT Senator Jeff Brandes (R) St. Petersberg “These things evolve during session so I look forward to seeing how it all plays out.” But there is still a sense of caution among Legislators like Senator Randolph Bracy. SOT Senator Randolph Bracy (D) Ocoee “If you could interview someone else. Sorry.” If the tribe pulls out of the compact, it would cost the state $200 million a year. Heathcare VOSOT After Maine voters approved an expansion of Medicaid, a bill has been filed in the Florida Legislature to give Floridians the option to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. Sponsors say recent polls show 70% of Floridians support the expansion. The proposal would allow people making up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level to gain access to the program. Senate Sponsor Annette Taddeo says 877,000 new Floridians would qualify if the expansion is approved. SOT Annette Taddeo (D) Miami “They fall into that gap where they actually are employed, they make a living that I wouldn’t call a good living, but not enough to buy health insurance. So they fall into this gap where we are punishing them for working. “ Sponsors estimate the state loses $6 billion in Federal aid as a result of the state not chasing to expand Medicaid.

VO/SOT: Ethics Push

Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham today condemned the culture at the state Capitol that has lead to sexual harassment complaints and at least one resignation. As Governor, Graham says she would appoint an ombudsman to handle complaints and make sure victims are treated with respect.

Sot: Gwen Graham

Gubernatorial Candidate (D)

“The politicians in Tallahassee treat committee week and session like it’s spring break. When I am Governor, the party is over. It’s time our public servants truly served the people. And that can only happen when the politicians stop serving themselves.”

Graham also called for a stronger Ethics Commission which could initiate investigations on its own. Lawmakers have blocked requests for more authority in the past.

SOT: Graham on Latvala