Daily Scripts

Daily ScriptsDecember 6th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda
Capitol News Service Feed
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
No Texting
Edius 1
Police may soon be able to stop you if they see you texting behind the wheel. Currently they must see some other violation first. Tough new legislation is getting a major boost from the House Speaker, who has until now opposed the idea. But as Mike Vasilinda tells us, concerns about increased racial profiling still must be worked out.
Supers: Tallahassee
0:17-0:25 Sot: Rep. Richard Corcoran
House Speaker
0:41-0:45 Sot: Demetrius Branca
Father
0:46-0:54 Mike Vasilinda
1:01-1:05 Sot: Sen. Audrey Gibson
D-Jacksonville
1:11-1:20 Sot: Demetrius Branca
Father
Runs 1:33
Anchor tag: Anchor Tag: The current 30 dollar fine would remain in place for first offenders, but with court costs, first time texting drivers could be out 108 dollars. The fines double for a second offense. Text in a school zone would add 6 points to yours driers license.
No texting Package Script:
Removing the words “secondary offense” from the state’s anti texting law has been an uphill battle. The deletion was routinely blocked by House leadership, who wouldn’t even consider the idea over because of privacy concerns. Now they’ve had a change of heart.
Sot: Rep. Richard Corcoran
House Speaker
“So we say if you want to look at someone’s phone, you’ve got to get a warrant. You can’t confiscate their phone. You can’t intimidate them to voluntarily give you their phone.”
Demetrius Branca has spent the last three years talking to high school students and fighting for tougher laws. His son, Anthony was killed by texting driver in 2014. And dad Demetrius says he’s surprised, but thrilled by the House’s change of heart.
Sot: Demetrius Branca
Father
“You know, better late than never, but they recognize the dangers of it and they are finally doing something about it.”
Opposition remains.
Mike Vasilinda
“Black lawmakers are worried the bill will open the door for more racial profiling. They raised the same concerns when seatbelt were the issue.”
Senator Audrey Gibson says one way to avoid profiling is to require hands free cell phone use.
Sot: Sen. Audrey Gibson
D-Jacksonville
“If we have hands free, then there’s no question and there’s no issue.”
Demetrius Branca says he shares the profiling concerns. But he says there is a bigger picture.
Sot: Demetrius Branca
Father
“Racial profiling is a real and its something we need to be on guard for without a doubt, but people are dying on the streets. People are dying because other people are not paying attention to the road.”
And with the speakers support, police, who see drivers texting everyday, are one step closer to stopping those drivers without needing another reason to issue a ticket.
Capitol News Service Feed
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Animal Cruelty
Edius 1
Anchor lead
Stopping the abuse of animals is on the legislatures front burner. As Jake Stofan tells us, the hope is tougher penalties will catch offenders before their abuse spreads to people.
Supers:
0:19-0:24 Representative Thomas Leek
(R) Daytona Beach
0:35-0:49 Laura Bevan
Humane Society
0:49-0:55 Jake Stofan
0:59-1:07 Kurt Kelly
Florida Coalition for Children
1:13-1:17 Laura Bevan
Humane Society
Runs: 1:31
Anchor Tag
Ponce’s Law grew out of a community effort in Daytona, where the dog was killed. The group gathered more than 70,000 signatures in support of the Legislation.
Animal Cruelty Preliminary Package Script
NAT SOT VIDEO
Earlier this year video from a police body camera, depicting a case of animal abuse where a Labrador Retriever puppy name Ponce was beaten to death shocked the state.
NAT SOT VIDEO
SOT Representative Thomas Leek
(R) Daytona Beach
“The dog was gagged, bleeding from the mouth and dead.”
A New bill entitled, Ponce’s Law would increase penalties for animal abuse. The crime would remain a third degree felony, but judges would have more leeway to hand out longer prison sentences.
SOT Laura Bevan
Humane Society
“We’re going to make animal cruelty much more serious in Florida law. You know it is a felony, but now it’s a more serious felony. We recognize that anybody who can do this to an animal is a dangerous person in our community. “
Jake
“Animal abuse is often a red flag for future violent and abusive behavior towards people.”
Those who abuse animals also pose a risk to children in some cases.
SOT Kurt Kelly
Florida Coalition for Children
“Whenever you abuse things like that, that’s a possibility, that it could bleed over into child welfare and even into spousal abuse and so forth.”
The bill also gives courts the ability to prohibit an abuser from owning or interacting with animals.
SOT Laura Bevan
Humane Society
“Why can they go get another animal and abuse that animal too?”
Because there is no animal abuser database in existence, it will be difficult to ensure an abuser won’t be able to obtain another animal. Sponsors say enforcement will rely heavily on the community keeping an eye on abusers.
Restoration of Rights VOSOT
Florida Lawmakers filed new legislation this morning to combat a backlog of felons looking to have their rights restored after paying their dues to society.
Currently felons have to be approved by the state Clemency Board to have their right to vote and own a gun restored. Currently more than 20,000 people are on the waiting list some for ten years or more. The new bill would allow judges to restore the rights of convicted felons, opening up a new avenue for those looking to fully rejoin society.
SOT Representative Cord Byrd
(R) Jacksonville
“And it also requires participation by the individual. The bill requires that the State Attorney in the locale be notified so the state would have the opportunity to be heard an object or to agree with that person getting their rights restored an ultimately allows a judge to do what they do best which is judge and make a determination as to whether or not that person should have their full set of rights restored.”
Felons would be eligible to have a judge hear their case once a year under the proposed law.
Rally in Tally VOSOT
Dozens of advocates for children have spent th e last three days lobbying lawmakers for money. Florida has two years to replace one hundred million in Federal funding for child and foster care services. The grant was a one time, five year appropriation used to try and keep families intact by providing in home services and provide adoption assistance. Children’s Advocates, including Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll say they hope state lawmakers make up the difference.
SOT Mike Carroll
Secretary, Florida Department of Children and Families
“So we’ll take it step by step. We feel pretty confident that if we start working on it now we can put Florida in a pretty good place and we hope to close the whole gap. I don’t know if we can, but we hope to, but if we don’t start now we’re going to face a cliff.”
Without the money, advocates fear it could lead to thousands more Florida children ending up in foster care.
Posted in | Comments Off on Daily Scripts