Daily Scripts

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Police may soon be able to stop you if they see you texting behind the wheel. Currently they must see some other violation first. Tough new legislation is getting a major boost from the House Speaker, who has until now opposed the idea. But as Mike Vasilinda tells us, concerns about increased racial profiling still must be worked out.

Anchor tag: Anchor Tag: The current 30 dollar fine would remain in place for first offenders, but with court costs, first time texting drivers could be out 108 dollars. The fines double for a second offense. Text in a school zone would add 6 points to yours driers license.

Removing the words “secondary offense” from the state’s anti texting law has been an uphill battle. The deletion was routinely blocked by House leadership, who wouldn’t even consider the idea over because of privacy concerns. Now they’ve had a change of heart.

“So we say if you want to look at someone’s phone, you’ve got to get a warrant. You can’t confiscate their phone. You can’t intimidate them to voluntarily give you their phone.”

Demetrius Branca has spent the last three years talking to high school students and fighting for tougher laws. His son, Anthony was killed by texting driver in 2014. And dad Demetrius says he’s surprised, but thrilled by the House’s change of heart.

“You know, better late than never, but they recognize the dangers of it and they are finally doing something about it.”

Opposition remains.

“Black lawmakers are worried the bill will open the door for more racial profiling. They raised the same concerns when seatbelt were the issue.”

Senator Audrey Gibson says one way to avoid profiling is to require hands free cell phone use.

“If we have hands free, then there’s no question and there’s no issue.”

Demetrius Branca says he shares the profiling concerns. But he says there is a bigger picture.

“Racial profiling is a real and its something we need to be on guard for without a doubt, but people are dying on the streets. People are dying because other people are not paying attention to the road.”

And with the speakers support, police, who see drivers texting everyday, are one step closer to stopping those drivers without needing another reason to issue a ticket.

Stopping the abuse of animals is on the legislatures front burner. As Jake Stofan tells us, the hope is tougher penalties will catch offenders before their abuse spreads to people. Earlier this year video from a police body camera, depicting a case of animal abuse where a Labrador Retriever puppy name Ponce was beaten to death shocked the state. Representative Thomas Leek (R) Daytona Beach said "The dog was gagged, bleeding from the mouth and dead." A New bill entitled, Ponce's Law would increase penalties for animal abuse. The crime would remain a third degree felony, but judges would have more leeway to hand out longer prison sentences. Laura Bevan of the Humane Society said "We're going to make animal cruelty much more serious in Florida law. You know it is a felony, but now it's a more serious felony. We recognize that anybody who can do this to an animal is a dangerous person in our community." Animal abuse is often a red flag for future violent and abusive behavior towards people. Those who abuse animals also pose a risk to children in some cases. Kurt Kelly of the Florida Coalition for Children said "Whenever you abuse things like that, that's a possibility, that it could bleed over into child welfare and even into spousal abuse and so forth." The bill also gives courts the ability to prohibit an abuser from owning or interacting with animals. Laura Bevan of the Humane Society asked "Why can they go get another animal and abuse that animal too?" Because there is no animal abuser database in existence, it will be difficult to ensure an abuser won't be able to obtain another animal. Sponsors say enforcement will rely heavily on the community keeping an eye on abusers. Ponce's Law grew out of a community effort in Daytona, where the dog was killed. The group gathered more than 70,000 signatures in support of the Legislation.