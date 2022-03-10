Legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory was approved by the Florida Senate today on party line vote and is on its way to the Governor. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the legislation also targets employer diversity initiatives.

House Bill Seven’s official name is Individual Freedom and the words Critical race theory don’t appear once in the thirty page bill, but Democrat Janet Cruz and others argued it is an attempt to revise history.

“Isn’t it really CRT, cancelling racial tragedies,” said Cruz. “Is it Canceling real world tribulations?”

The bill prohibits using classroom instruction to indoctrinate or persuade students that because of their race, they are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive. Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Broward) says the bill is not living up to its title.

“This bill is not about individual freedom” says Jones. “This is a continuation of a national agenda to whitewash history all because we don’t want white children to feel uncomfortable about true black history.”

But Sponsor Manny Diaz argues there is no attempt to revise history. He just doesn’t want teachers imposing their beliefs on students.

“We send out students to school to learn, to be thinkers. Not to be told what to think” Diaz told Senators.

Private employers can also be on the hook if they make someone feel uncomfortable during diversity training. Sen.Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) argues the bill will make businesses uncomfortable with Florida.

“We are becoming one of those states that businesses, forward looking businesses, tech businesses, we always say we want to be on the cutting edge, they’re not going to come here” said Polsky

The legislation now goes to the Governor, who originally nicknamed the bill the Stop Woke Act.