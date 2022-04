Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) Tweeted:

For 50 years @mikevasilinda has provided an invaluable service to Floridians, bringing them inside their state government & reporting the facts. While many claim to be journalists, Mike is the real deal. Congratulations Mike on your well earned retirement! https://t.co/MxTDdyAjL4

