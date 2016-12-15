Presidential Electors being pressured to change vote

When you went to vote on November 8th, you weren’t voting for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, even though their names were on the ballot. You were voting for a slate of 29 electors. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, those 29 are getting lots of pressure to change their vote, even though state law requires them to vote for Donald Trump.

Pressure is building on the 29 people named as electors for Donald Trump. Posts on social media call on the 29 to vote for someone else or face recall. Lee State Senator and GOP elector Lizbeth Benacquisto tis getting an earful.

Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, a republican from Lee County is one of the electors.

“There are a lot of folks out there that won’t give up. It’s a little disappointing that they are so vigorously trying to change the course of the election” say Benacquisto.

“I read the post cards that have come to my home. There’s some”

Very negative?

“Very, very. Some are inappropriate, but there’s free speech in this country so everyone has the right to share their opinion” says Benaquisto. “ I just fundamentally disagree with what they are saying.”

Electors meet here, in the State Senate Chambers at 2 Monday Afternoon. Protests at the Capitol are planned.

In the Federalist papers, written to sell the new constitution to America, Alexander Hamilton described the Electoral College as a sort of backstop to keep someone unqualified from winning the office. Full page newspaper ads are telling electors they are free to vote their conscience. But even the state Senates Democratic leader Oscar Braynon is disappointed.

“The election is over. Um, he’s won, says Braynon. “The way our system is set up, the electoral College is the vote.”

The Sec of States office did a run thru of the vote ceremony Thursday. No votes are expected to change. Electors in Florida must take an oath to support the winning candidate.

Even though Florida law is clear, the Secretary of State has been getting upwards of a hundred calls a day, asking how the Electoral College system works.