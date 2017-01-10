Democrats seek assault style rifle ban

Assault style semi automatic rifles would be banned, gun buyers would face tougher background checks and it would be harder to sell a gun to another individual under legislation being introduced in the state capitol. State Senator Gary Farmer told reporters today the announcement was planned before Fridays airport shooting, but Farmer says grief being suffered there will go un-answered unless lawmakers act.

“These are small but important steps that if passed will move Florida to a place where our families can live, play and work, and yes, travel to an airport safely, and without fear of being gunned down, or someone bearing arms and lurking around the corner says Farmer.”

The legislation faces an uphill battle in a legislature generally considered more gun friendly than many other states.