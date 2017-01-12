Judicial term limits on Legislative agenda

Florida could be the first state in the nation to have term limits for judges, if the House Speaker gets his way. Lawmakers face 8 year term limits, the Speaker wants to limit appellate judges to 12 years in office. Warren Husband, representing the Florida Bar, told house committee members looking into the idea that term limits of judges could result with less experience on the bench.

“And across the 64 appellate judge ships, almost 30% turned over on an ordinary course of business without term limits, so with term limits she was certainly expect that to increase probably significantly and the question is how does that impact the administration of justice going forward in the processing of cases” says Husband.

Florida first considered term limits for judges in 2016, but it did not pass. Statistics presented today suggest members of the judiciary server and average of 13 to 15 years, which is about as long as they could serve with term limits.