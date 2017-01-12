VFW says it can help veterans suffering from PTSD

Dozens of people attended a symposium this morning on recognizing the signs of PTSD in returning soldiers. The five signs to look out for include easy agitation, being withdrawn, depression, a feeling of betrayal, and substance abuse. VFW State legislative liaison Man Alvarez says it’s important for vets to know help is available.

“It is important that the veterans and veterans families know what help is out there and who they can go and talk to about it and each individual situation” says Alvarez.

It’s estimated that 22 vets committee suicide everyday, and a new study by the VFW says more Vietnam veterans have committee suicide than died in Southeast Asia..