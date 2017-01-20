Welcome to

Accused wife killer readies for trial

January 20th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

One hundred jurors are being summoned for a murder trial in the state Capital that is attracting national and international interest. Podiatrist Adam Frasch is accused of murdering his third wife, former French Model Samira Frasch with a gold club in February 2014. The trial is set to begin Monday and has attracted the attention of three major TV network shows (Dateline, 20/20, and 48 Hours). Judge James Hankinson says he wants jurors quizzed about their knowledge of the case first.

“Start out with some basic introductions but then go straight to publicity and we’;ll do that in the jury room, get rid of any there is a cause challenge on publicity” instructed the  Judge.

Samira Frasch had filed for divorce before she was killed.

