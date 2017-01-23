North Florida officials worry South Florida taking their money

A former congressman, a Jacksonville City Councilman, and other elected officials are voicing concerns over the proposed purchase of 60 thousand acres in the Everglades,to build a reservoir for water filtration. Congressman Steve Southerland says the plan takes too much money out of the budget and will hurt other parts of the state.

“If you look at the budget dollars that will be used to fund this plan, it takes money from North and North Central Florida” says Southerland. “If you look at the conservation dollars by this graph right here, you look at the money that goes to South Florida, how much is enough?

The land purchase is designed to stop water discharges from Lake Okeechobee which ar polluting sensitive water ways to the east and west of the lake. The plan is a key priority of the new Senate President.