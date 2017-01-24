Democrats seek equal pay for women

Employers would have to pay women and men doing the same work equally under legislation filed today in the state Capitol. Studies show that currently in the state, women make 87 cents for every dollar paid a man. That’s higher than the national average, but Sponsor Linda Stewart of Orlando says thats because so many people work for minimum wage in Florida,

“When we steal from half our work force every hour they work, it impacts all of us. What do we say to the single mother working two jobs who can’t afford to send her children to a day care that prepares them for kindergarten?“ asks Stewart.

Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) was more blunt. “Now, dammit. it’s time women get recognized for equal pay for equal work.; How much more simple does it get?”Asking that your daughters and your mothers and your sisters make the same amount of money as the co worker who sits in the cubicle next to them“ says Cruz, the House Democratic Leader.

The legislation has been filed in years past and never gotten a hearing. Sponsors say new bi-partisan ship in the state House may make a difference this year.