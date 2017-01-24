Fracking ban gets bi-partisan support

More than 70 cities and counties have already banned fracking. .Now, for the first time, a bi-partisan coalition of Republican and Democratic lawmakers are pushing the envelope, calling on an outright statewide ban on any time of fracking to extract oil and gas reserves. State Senator Dana Young of Tampa filed the legislation this morning.

“As a sixth generation Floridian and an avid outdoorsman, I believe we must act quickly and decisively to protect our fragile environment from incompatible practices.”

Co-Sponsor Sen. Keith Perry (R-Gainesville) told reporters to think of the future.

“What we do today is not for us, but for the next generation, and this kind of legislation protects the natural environment we all enjoy and we need to save that generators and that should be one of our top priorities” says Perry.

Florida is home to more class one springs than any other state. Sponsors also sited the need to protect Florida’s tourism industry from practices that harm the environment. The filing was applauded by most major environmental groups.