Promising that the people of Florida will hear if she is taking a job in Washington before the rest of the nation, Attorney General Pam Bondi sounded today like someone who plans to finish her remaining two years in office. She had been widely rumored to have been offered a job in the Trump administration and met with Trump in early December.

“Right now, I’m very happy being Attorney General, and that’s not saying I’m leaving. I’m very happy. I love helping people and the next two years, that’s what I want to ficus nonpositive things and helping people” Says Bondi.

Bondi’s prime focus is combatting human trafficking. She mounted an effort to alert people at the national College football championship in tampa and is working on a plan for the same information to be disseminated at the SuperBowl.