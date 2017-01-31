Teacher shortage looming, Scott offers some incentives

Governor Rick Scott today proposed spending 58 million dollars to attract and retain teachers in Florida The state willed to hire six thousand or more new teachers next school year, depending on how many retire. Scott told reporters at his budget rollout that there will be bonuses for newly hired teachers.

“Teachers are key to preparing our future generations for great careers” says Scott. “And we need to make investments to recruit and retain the best educators in our classrooms. This year we are proposing 58 million dollars for teacher recruitment and retention initiatives, including 15 million dollars to eliminate initial certification and renewal certification fees for teachers.”

The state is also expected to increase the amount it sends to private schools under the corporate scholarship program that allows companies to contribute to a private entity instead of paying a state corporate tax.