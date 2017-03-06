No opposition to felons voting rights amendment at Supreme Court

Supporters or a constitutional amendment drive to allow former felons who have served their time to have their voting rights automatically restored got a hearing at the Supreme Court today. The Group has collected 76 thousand petitions without paying for a single signature. Organizer Desmond Meade says the issue is fairness.

‘You know, once a person has served their time, paid their debt to society, that they should be given the opportunity to have their voices heard” says Meade. “Especially if you are talking they are paying taxes as well. when you look across the country, what you see is over 9ninety, ninety five percent of the country agrees with this, but Florida is the outlier.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office did not oppose the amendment, although Bondi made it harder for felons to vote shortly after she took office. Meade says a Parole Commission study of former felons found offenders repeated offenses in about a 11 percent of the time when their rights had been restores, but reoffended a third of the time when voting rights were withheld.