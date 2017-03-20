Constitution Revision Commission holds first meeting in 20 years

The Constitution Revision Commission is unique to Florida. It meets once every twenty years, and today was the commission’s first meeting for this cycle. it is made up of people appointed by the Chief Justice, the Governor, the Speaker of the House and the Senate President. It is expected to consider controversial ideas such s school vouchers, abortion, and access to public records. Speaker Richard Corcoran called the group “all stars.”

“My first word of encouragement would be, sometimes, it’s what you don’t do that’s more important than what you do do. And try not to do any harm to that document”

says the Speaker.

The Commission has the power to vote on proposed amendments to the state constitution that go directly to the ballot for voters to consider. Two previous commissions (1978 and 1998) have had mixed success on what they asked voters to approve.