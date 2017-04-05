Black Caucus doubles down on Stand Your Ground

The House and Senate are close to sending legislation to the Governor requiring prosecutors to prove someone was not in fear of their life in stand your ground cases. Right now, the courts require a hearing for people asserting SYG to prove they were in the right. The Florida Black Caucus says homicides are up 32 percent since Stand your ground became law in 2005. Rep. Kamia Brown of Orlando says it puts women abuse victims at a disadvantage.”

“You the victim now have to prove your abuser was the aggressor. this bill gives abusers the leeway to shoot first and ask questions later. what stops the abuser from using Stand Your Ground as intimidation tactics against their victims” says Brown.

The legislation could go to the Governor by the end of the week.