Victims of Crime Seek New Solutions to Criminal Justice Problems

Victims of violent crime were at the Capitol today advocating for criminal justice reform.

They say they want to see legislation that prevents criminal behavior instead of laws that increase jail time.

They say they believe violent crime often results from untreated trauma.

Queen Brown lost her son in 2006 from gun violence, she wants the state to offer trauma therapy to victims of crime to help break the cycle.

“If there’ a hurricane, we have emergency response teams, FEMA, Red Cross,” said Brown, “They’re going to come in because we understand the importance of reaching out to victims and helping them to get on their feet because when victims recover we all recover. We all win.”

The group held a prayer and vigil in the Capitol Rotunda reminding lawmakers only love can drive out hate.