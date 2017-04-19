Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Michel de Montaigne
    "Lend yourself to others, but give yourself to yourself."
  • William Feather
    "A man must not deny his manifest abilities, for that is to evade his obligations."
  • Milton Friedman
    "We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork."
  • Billy Graham
    "God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, 'I love you.'"

Ten Year Bear Hunting Ban Watered Down By Senate

April 19th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Legislation to prohibit bear hunting in Florida has been watered down by a Senate Committee.
A compromise prohibiting people from picking Palmetto berries and from shooting lactating female bears has been approved by a Senate Committee on a four to one vote this afternoon.
Sponsor Linda Stewart said the challenge was coming up with language that hunters would understand.
“You know, we had a hard time defining how you would recognize they were lactating. And so we’ve come up with a hundred pound cub nearby,” said Stewart, “That you would not be able to shoot a mother bear if they had a cub nearby or a cub weighing a hundred pounds. That’s about the size of a German Shepard.”
Stewart said the state budget being negotiated has another $500,000 to help people buy bear proof garbage cans.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com