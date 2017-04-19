Ten Year Bear Hunting Ban Watered Down By Senate

Legislation to prohibit bear hunting in Florida has been watered down by a Senate Committee.

A compromise prohibiting people from picking Palmetto berries and from shooting lactating female bears has been approved by a Senate Committee on a four to one vote this afternoon.

Sponsor Linda Stewart said the challenge was coming up with language that hunters would understand.

“You know, we had a hard time defining how you would recognize they were lactating. And so we’ve come up with a hundred pound cub nearby,” said Stewart, “That you would not be able to shoot a mother bear if they had a cub nearby or a cub weighing a hundred pounds. That’s about the size of a German Shepard.”

Stewart said the state budget being negotiated has another $500,000 to help people buy bear proof garbage cans.