Legislation Allowing District Resident to Complain About Educational Materials in Local Schools Headed to Governor

A controversial bill that allows residents of a district to file complaints about educational materials taught in local K-12 schools has passed the Senate.

Opponents of the bill argued the legislation would open the door for special interest groups to object to material like evolution, but Senate sponsor Tom Lee says there are measures in place that prevents such objections.

“There are definitions here that link to the state definitions of pornography. This exempts material from criticism that is necessary for the student to understand and assimilate the underlying subject matter as a protection,” said Senate sponsor Tom Lee.

The bill is now heading to the Governor’s desk.