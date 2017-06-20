Trial Date Set in Murder for Hire of FSU Law Professor

Nearly three years after an FSU law professor was killed in an alleged murder for hire plot, a trial date has been set for the accused triggerman. As Mike Vasilinda tells us documents given to defense attorneys show the investigation is still ongoing.

Sigfredo Garcia got a court date. January 22, three and a half years after he’s accused of shooting FSU law professor Dan Markel point blank in a hundred thousand dollar murder for hire plot.

Co-defendant Katherine Magbanua is the mother of Garcia’ s children. She’s accused of arranging the murder with the law professors ex wife’s brother and mother. Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman had asked for a November trial date.

“I don’t have any plan to make any arrests at this time, additional arrests” says Cappleman.

Two cell mates of Garcia have told investigators that Garcia confessed to them.

“He got drunker and drunker.” says Nicholas Atteridge. Atteridge says Magbanua’s arrest hit Garcia hard.

“That He would do life in prison for here. He wants to get word to her to do what ever she has to do to get out, testify against him, give up the Adelson’s” Atteridge told investigators.

A second cell mate said Garcia told him the ex-wife’s family paid for the hit.

“The Don Adelson are the people who provided the money to Garcia” said cellmate Jason McNair in a recorded interview.

Garcia’s attorney, Mutaqee Akbar, says the testimony is worthless.

“Jailhouse snitches are not reliable, and anybody can tell you that” Akbar told reporters.

The January 2018 trial date is not set in stone. The defense says its likely going to need more time.

Prosecutors have also released several hours of undercover video, showing the ex brother in law meeting with Magbanua, then his father and mother. The video adds no conclusive evidence, but it does show the efforts law enforcement is making to close the case.