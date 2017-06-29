Father Angry Over Ayala Death Penalty Stance

Raphael Zaldivar’s son was murdered in 2012. The killer got a death sentence, but because the verdict was not unanimous, courts have ordered a new sentencing phase for the killer. The case is one of 24 transferred out of State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s ninth circuit because she will not seek death sentences. Zaldivar was in the Supreme Court today as Justices decide if the transfers were legal. Afterwards he shouted at Ayala as she left and told reporters he was eager for a ruling.

““I’m very confident the judges will rule on Governor rick Scott’s favor and we can move along putting these savages to death back in the state of Florida.”

Q:”What will it do for you if your son’s killer is put to death. How will you feel’?

“That’s all I wanted from them, you know. I want him executed. I want him buried” Zaldivar told reporters.

The courts decision in the Ayala case will decide if Zaldivar’s sons killer spends life in prison or faces a likely death sentence.