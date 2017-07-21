OJ Simpson Plans to Return to Florida After Being Released

Is Florida the next stop for OJ Simpson? Simpson has been granted Parole in Nevada and has said he wants to come to Florida to be near his adult children who live in St. Petersburg.

There’s a better than even chance he will be granted the transfer.

A Golf Course in Panama City was one of OJ Simpson’s first stop after his October 1995 acquittal in his wife’s murder.

Sentenced to 33 years on 12 charges after committing armed robbery in Las Vegas, he has been paroled after just nine years.

Florida is in a group of 30 states which regularly transfers prison inmates and parolees between their boarders.

But Parol expert Reggie Garcia says with such a high profile figure, things could get tricky.

“Of course anything that involves Mr. Simpson is less than routine,” said Garcia.

The Florida Department of Corrections will look favorably on the fact he has family in the state and is a former resident.

But there are other factors at play.

“Does this parolee have a good chance at succeeding and being successfully supervised,” said Garcia.

OJ has a long rap sheet in Florida.

While boating, he was ticketed for speeding through a manatee zone, he was accused but acquitted of road rage and had his home raided in connection with an ecstasy smuggling ring although no evidence was found.

The DOC released a statement saying, “If Nevada’s request meets all criteria, Florida must accept the transfer….he will be assigned a Florida probation officer and will be supervised in accordance with the conditions of his parole.”

The question still remains though, what if the community doesn’t want Simpson back?

Florida US Representative Al Lawson says, although OJ is a polarizing figure, all inmates who have served their time should be given the opportunity to try and reintegrate in society.

“Maybe they can become productive and do something productive with kids,” said Al Lawson.

Simpson is set to be released for parole in October. Once Simpson is approved for a transfer by Nevada, Florida will have 45 days to decide whether on not to accept him.

The DOC can add extra conditions to Simpson’s parole in order to secure his return if they choose to do so.