Restaurants Slowly Opening

If you are looking to grab a meal out in the middle of hurricane recovery, the FL Restaurant and Lodging Association, which works with state emergency managers to plan recovery, says the best thing you can do, is to look where power is back on.

“The first thing to do is find outwore the power is on. Our industry is going to get back in business as soon as its safe for employees to get in. Certainly we have some re-entry issues in certain places. law enforcement makes the call on that, but we’re working very closely with local law enforcement to insure that as soon as its safe, we’re some of the first people in so we can get back open. So, it’s where the power is, where the roads are passable, likely the restaurants will be open” says Geoff Luebkemann, FL Rest. and Lodging VP.